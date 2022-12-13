High on Life review in progress – a love letter to Rick and Morty

Let’s get the important bit of this High on Life review out of the way first: you can eventually shut the guns up in the game’s audio settings. Each weapon is keen on spouting as much nonsense as possible, and depending on your tolerance level for meaningless drivel from your firearm friends, you may want to stick a silencer on them.

High on Life is the latest game from Squanch Games, whose founder – Justin Roiland – is a co-creator of the mega-popular Rick and Morty. This new game is just as out-there with its premise. Earth is suddenly under attack by aliens harvesting humans. However, thanks to a chance encounter with a prattling pistol, the nameless main character escapes this cruel fate by transporting his house, and older drug-addled sister, to an alien planet. With no other options to get back home, you become a bounty hunter attempting to stop a drug cartel from consuming the human race.

Levels are split across several bounties, meaning High on Life is a mostly linear FPS game where you have a small amount of freedom to explore each of the different worlds. So far, I’ve explored a base inside an asteroid, a jungle filled with parasitic mites, and a desert with a Mad Max-like gated town.

While I’ve thoroughly enjoyed looking around these areas, the enemies that occasionally warp in to stop me prove to be nothing more than cannon fodder. This is mostly down to how helpful your guns are with their alternate fire modes, from charging powerful blasts to spitting goo that launches enemies into the air for you to gun down. This is a shame as the boss battles against your bounties are where High on Life gets a bit creative, as your targets will manipulate the arenas to fill them with poisonous goo or emit electrical shocks, among other devious schemes.

Even then, I find that High on Life does its best to distract me from the shooting. One minute I’m shooting at aliens with my talking guns, and the next, I’m sitting down on the sofa watching the 1994 B-movie Tammy & The T-Rex. It’s far from the only licenced film available as one of the unlockable Warp Drive disks can summon a movie theatre from the aether showing the shlock horror film Demon Wind, complete with Mystery Science Theatre 3000-style commentary, which coincidentally, Roiland also had a hand in writing with its 2017 reboot.

Fans of Roiland will find a lot to love here. High on Life spurts its AdultSwim DNA everywhere, with its vibrant visuals and recognisable voice cast. Your default gun, voiced by Roiland and using much the same cadence as he does with Morty, sounds as if he has the confidence of a teenager who just peed his pants, so it quickly becomes tedious to listen to. Thankfully, other weapons have their own personalities, such as the knife who really wants to stab everything or the chill tones of the frog-like shotgun. Those familiar with Smiling Friends and The Eric Andre Show will recognise some of the voice cast, and while not every joke lands, the game at least makes an honest attempt to be funny.

I’ve not had all that long to take in High on Life’s wacky universe, so there’s not much else we can say other than it’s a love letter to fans of Roiland’s previous work. High on Life shows signs of being a good shooter now and then with some creative boss battles and powerful weapons, but other than that, it’s been rather run-of-the-mill so far.