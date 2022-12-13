How Ashton Kutcher’s Twin Brother Feels About Their Relationship

Ashton Kutcher has been a household name since he made his acting debut as Michael Kelso in the 199’s Fox sitcom, That ’70s Show. After portraying Michael for over half a decade, Kutcher began his rather lucrative stint in romantic comedy, which ultimately catapulted him to Hollywood heartthrob status.





Although Kutcher has lived most of his adult life in the public eye, some details about his private life have managed to escape media scrutiny. One of these is his relationship with his fraternal twin brother, Michael Kutcher, who, despite sharing a birthday with the No Strings Attached star, has led a vastly different life. Here’s how Michael, who has been battling cerebral palsy since birth, feels about his famous brother and their relationship.

8/8 Michael And Ashton Kutcher Have Led Very Different Lives

To say that Michael and Ashton Kutcher have had different lives would be an understatement. Though just five minutes older than his fraternal twin, Ashton grew up to become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, amass a staggering net worth of over $200 million, and build a rather impressive film and television career.

In contrast, his brother, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, has had to battle health complications most of his life.

7/8 Ashton Kutcher Protected Michael Throughout Their Childhood

So severe were Michael’s setbacks that Ashton had to take on a protective role for most of their childhood.

“In a lot of times where we were playing soccer, where maybe other kids would exclude me if I didn’t have a twin, he would always make sure that I was included,” Michael said of Ashton during recent interview with Paramount+’s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

6/8 Michael And Ashton Kutcher Share A Profound Connection

Despite their differences, Michael and Ashton, share a bond so potent that when Michael was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy at 13, Ashton wished he could donate his own heart to save him.

“It’s a connection that you can’t explain,” Michael said while recalling Ashton’s generosity in an interview with US Weekly. “It’s an honor or deep appreciation and a deep love for someone who would sacrifice that for you.”

5/8 Michael Kutcher Struggled To Find His Identity Away From His Brother

Michael and Ashton Kutcher’s relationship turned sour when Ashton’s television and film career started taking off, leaving Michael struggling to create an identity away from his brother.

“Now I’m not just ‘Chris and Mike,’ now I’m ‘Ashton’s brother,'” Michael told the Koncrete podcast in 2019. “Why does it matter who I’m related to? I struggled with that, just finding my own identity. Who is Michael Kutcher? It was a difficult time for me, my 20s.”

4/8 Michael Kutcher Was Jealous Of Ashton Kutcher At One Point

As Ashton’s fame grew, Michael found himself battling jealousy and constantly questioning his self-worth.

“There was a moment when I viewed him as receiving more attention than I was and that kind of drove me down to a place where I was jealous,” Michael told The Checkup. “Here we are one and two for so many years, and then he goes up the mountain to do immense things and become a household name, and it really affected me in terms of my own self-worth.”

3/8 Michael Kutcher Didn’t Want His Brother Feeling Sorry For Him

Although their lives had taken vastly different trajectories, Michael did not want Ashton feeling sorry for him. Michael would later share these feelings with Ashton while on a visit to New York.

“I said, ‘Every time you look at me, every time you feel sorry for me, in a way, you make me less,” Michael recalled during his interview with US Weekly. “You make me less, I am who I am, right? I was put in these situations. Who I am is for a reason.’”

2/8 Michael And Ashton Kutcher Managed To Work Through Their Differences

After battling their inequalities for many years, Ashton and Michael had a monumental conversation that ultimately led them to seeing each other as equals.

“Once we kind of got together, we talked through that, and I realized he’s still my brother,” Michael told The Checkup. “The world may view him differently, but I know him. He’s still my brother, and he hasn’t changed, and he never will change. Once I took all of the fame and everything out of it, I was able to come back to him.”

1/8 Michael Kutcher Now Views His Brother As A Role Model

With their differences resolved, Michael started to view Ashton as a role model. The 44-year-old also discovered that he could use Ashton’s notoriety to advocate for cerebral palsy.

“He’s a great inspiration to me, a role model to me,” Michael told the Koncrete podcast. “How do I utilize [his] notoriety for the greater good and be able to give back to people? Those are some great lessons that my brother taught me, the gift of generosity and giving back to others.”