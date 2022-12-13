How to find iPhone and iPad Apps that run on Apple Silicon in

iPhone and iPad apps that run on Apple Silicon Macs: Here is how you can run your favourite iPhone apps in macOS Ventura.

iPhone and iPad apps on Apple Silicon for macOS Ventura: Did you get yourself a brand new MacBook or Mac recently? The current models come with the Apple Silicon chips across the entire range; the base model comes with the Apple M1 chip and the top models make use of the M1 Max. Based on benchmark data, these chipsets are way more powerful than Intel chips and are optimised well for Apple’s macOS as well as the entire ecosystem of apps.

This also allows you to run iPad and iPhone apps on your Mac. These chips are based on the same architecture as the A15 chip, and that allows the apps designed for iPhones and iPads to work on the Mac. Hence, if you use apps like LumaFusion for editing on your iPad and are used to it, you can use the same on your Mac.





iPhone and iPad apps on macOS Ventura with Apple Silicon: How to find and download Step 1:

Open the App Store on your Mac. Step 2:

Next, click on the search box of the app. Step 3:

Now search for the desired app, and press Return. Step 4:

Once the list of apps that appear, you need to click on iPhone & iPad Apps at the top. Step 5:

Additionally, you can tap on any app listing and you will see “Designed for iPad” tag, which you can download easily. Step 6:

Note that iPad and iPhone apps may not work properly on Mac, owing to the lack of a touchscreen.



