How to Move More Clients to the Cloud – ChannelE2E: Technology

Cloud computing as a data management option has been around for years now and it offers would-be clients a number of palpable benefits. Despite this, it’s very likely that some of your clients are still concerned about migrating their infrastructure and workloads to the cloud.

Typically, these concerns range from data security to data backup, as well as how to best integrate cloud computing into their existing infrastructure and in-house operations.

As a managed service provider (MSP), there are ways you can address and alleviate these concerns, ease clients into the transition, and ultimately grow your cloud business by helping migrate clients to the cloud.

Why the cloud is the future

The global cloud computing market is expected to surpass a trillion dollars by 2028. According to another cloud adoption report, more than 90% of organizations use the cloud nowadays, versus 55% who still rely on on-site systems. Meanwhile, 48% plan to migrate at least half of their applications to the cloud in the next year and 20% plan to move the entirety of their applications over.

When it comes to enterprise organizations with 1000+ employees, cloud adoption is over 94%.

Research has also shown that a well-executed move to the cloud serves to increase revenue and profitability. A survey by Wipro FullStride found that finance executives reported revenue increases of up to 15% and profitability increases of up to 4%. Another survey by Deloitte showed small and medium-sized businesses that used cloud computing achieved 21% more profit and grew 26% faster than those that did not.

Cloud adoption benefits

When trying to sell the cloud to a reluctant client, it doesn’t matter how well you design your sales pitch or how many times you conduct a cost-benefit analysis. Ultimately, the biggest selling points are those that most directly address client concerns.

Affordability

Naturally, decision makers worry that migrating to the cloud may incur additional expenses. The benefit of the cloud is that it’s more affordable than everything else—in part because you only pay for what you use.

To show your clients exactly how much they could be saving, simply compare the cost of cloud services with the fixed cost of their physical storage facilities. These costs should include IT hires as well as purchasing and maintaining servers and hardware. At the end of the day, the cloud’s subscription-based model is simply more cost effective than buying (and worrying about) individual licenses. Plus, shifting to the cloud can significantly reduce infrastructure costs.

Increased cybersecurity

Cloud computing security concerns are still the main barrier for some. But although 95% of organizations are moderately or extremely concerned about security in the cloud, cloud computing can actually strengthen a company’s security thanks to the robustness of its advanced security features, such as next level encryption, automatic maintenance and centralized management. The best cloud providers also hire top security experts.

Easy disaster recovery

Traditional IT disaster recovery efforts involve storing backup data both onsite and offsite. But storing data in the cloud rather than locally can help prevent data loss in the event of a hardware malfunction, malicious threats or user error. Cloud-based disaster recovery is more flexible, simpler and perhaps most importantly, offers reduced downtime; cloud-based businesses can resolve disaster recovery issues in just 2.1 hours, compared to 8 hours for businesses not using cloud services.

More opportunities for hybrid work

Cloud technology is a collaborative tool at heart—one that allows users to connect and work more coherently and efficiently, both within the business and with external partners. Cloud technology offers team communication platforms that are both instant and fluid. Considering that 74% of US companies are already using or are planning to implement a hybrid work model, robust communication from anywhere has become a core need. Cloud computing allows remote and onsite employees alike to access facilities where they can engage with team members face-to-face. Meanwhile, employers are rewarded with larger application pools, as well as being able to repurpose office space that would otherwise have housed outdated systems.

Migrate clients to the cloud with a partner who understands your needs

Working with an expert cloud partner can help you reach more clients on top of being able to provide a smooth cloud migration. Check out Sherweb’s Partner Guide for more information about how we can help migrate clients to the cloud and support your business growth.

This guest blog is courtesy of Sherweb. Read more Sherweb guest blogs here. Regularly contributed guest blogs are part of ChannelE2E’s sponsorship program.