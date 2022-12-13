If you love holiday movies, you’ll want to see this house in

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If one of your favorite things about the holidays is watching classic Christmas movies — then you’ll want to see this.

In Allen, one homeowner is bringing them to life in an elaborate Christmas lights display that has become a holiday tradition for visitors from all over.

From the Polar Express to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and of course, Elf.

Allen homeowner Chad Smith says “The Movie House” offers something for everyone.

“I think just all of my favorite Christmas memories are centered around movies and I’ve never seen a house do it before,” Smith said.

He has a radio station synced to the lights and the display, and the elaborate show features more than 30 movies.

“..all the way to Talledega Nights because 8 lbs. 6 oz. baby Jesus is up on the star there.”

Planning starts in January with ordering equipment. Editing begins in June and setup starts in September.

“I’m in advertising so I’m just creative by nature,” Smith said. “The back-end stuff and all the technical stuff it took me a little while to learn it. I pretty much have it down now.”

He said to put on a show this grand takes about 6,000 to 7,000 lights, and lots of technical equipment.

When asked to estimate the cost of the project, he said: “I’m not going to say just because of how much the family loves it.”

“We’re from Anna and we found it off of Instagram,” said Mark Lafon. “It’s super cute!”

Seeing the joy it brings to others”..makes it worth every penny!”

The house is located at 1600 Wagon Wheel Drive, in Allen.