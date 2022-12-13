Infinity War for Call of Duty Sees a New Twist as Microsoft

The tussle between Microsoft and Sony over Call of Duty is not going to end anytime sooner. Ever since the Xbox maker announced its ambitious deal with Activision, the PlayStation giant has stopped at nothing to prevent it from happening.

It’s because Sony has many concerns regarding Call of Duty. The company believes that once the proposed acquisition of Activision by Microsoft is finished, the latter will gain an unassailable advantage in the industry. But Microsoft is constantly trying to assure Sony that there won’t be a situation like this at all. In fact, the Windows maker recently came up with another offer to remove all the doubts.

Microsoft is willing to offer Call of Duty on Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service

According to media outlet Bloomberg, Microsoft has reportedly offered Sony the right to include Call of Duty on its revamped PlayStation Plus service. In a way, this is an addition to the deal by Microsoft to provide the action franchise on multiple platforms like Nintendo, Steam, and PlayStation for a period of at least 10 years.

One of the biggest reasons behind this move from the Xbox maker might be the objections raised by US’s FTC. Now, Microsoft is seemingly trying to appease the agency by making more offers to Sony in order to make it agree on the $68.7 billion Activision deal.

As claimed by Bloomberg, in its recent report, Microsoft has offered this new concession in addition to its previous offer of making Call of Duty available on PlayStation consoles for an entire decade. Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed a few days ago that the company has already committed to Nintendo to make the franchise available on the future consoles of the Japanese giant for a duration of 10 years.

Talking about Sony, then it’s yet to accept the new offer made by Microsoft for the Activision gaming series. It is still continuing to fight against the proposed acquisition of the CoD publisher.

It will be interesting to see how the overall situation between these two industry giants turns out to be. What are your thoughts on this infinity war going on for Call of Duty? Don’t forget to share your views. Let us know in the comments down below.

