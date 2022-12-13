Categories
UK

Ireland calls for halt to ‘alarming’ EU-Norway blue whiting talks


Irish fishing organizations have asked the EU to suspend talks with Norway over what they call the latter’s “bid for unfettered access to Ireland’s blue whiting grounds” […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.