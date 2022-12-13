National Treasure is back with an exciting new saga! Where can you watch National Treasure: Edge of History? Is it available on Netflix? Are any of the National Treasure movies on Netflix?

National Treasure: Edge of History is a new adventure series that functions as a continuation of the popular Nicolas Cage-led action films. The show will follow a researcher named Jess (Lisette Olivera), who embarks on an epic journey to learn more about her family and save a lost Pan-American treasure in the process.

Lisette Olivera, Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, and Catherine Zeta-Jones star in the series. Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel will reprise their roles from the movies as Riley Poole and Agent Peter Sadusky, respectively.

Is National Treasure: Edge of History on Netflix?

No, National Treasure: Edge of History is not on Netflix, and that’s not likely to change since the series is a Disney+ exclusive.

Where to watch National Treasure: Edge of History

The only place you can watch the new National Treasure series is through Disney+, so you will need a subscription to check it out. Season 1 will consist of ten episodes, with the first two dropping on Wednesday, December 14. After that, episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays.

Here is the current schedule of release:

1×01 – “I’m a Ghost” on December 14

1×02 – “The Treasure Map” on December 14

1×03 – “Graceland Gambit” on December 21

1×04 – “Charlotte” on December 28

The schedule for the rest of the season will be revealed at a later date.

Where to watch the National Treasure movies

There are currently two National Treasure movies. The first is the 2004 film National Treasure and the second is the 2007 feature titled National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets. A third movie is also in development.

Both films are on streaming on Disney+ exclusively. But you can rent/purchase them from other digital retailers.

Are you looking forward to watching National Treasure: Edge of History, even though it isn’t on Netflix?