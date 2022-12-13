It Turns Out Taylor Swift Is A Huge “Game Of Thrones” Fan And

If you’re a big Taylor Swift fan, you may know she’s a big Game of Thrones fan — and it turns out she actually finds the show pretty relatable.
The musician, who was just named to the Hollywood Reporter‘s 2022 Women in Entertainment Power 100, dished to the outlet about the character she feels most connected to.
The badass warrior in question? Arya Stark.
“I realize I don’t know how to use a sword and I’ve never had to rise up from near death to go on an epic revenge mission. But I have been in the music industry for over 15 years, so…” Taylor joked.
This isn’t the first time Taylor has shared her love of GOT. In fact, Taylor once admitted her album Reputation was partially inspired by the series.
“So much of my imagination was spent on Game of Thrones,” she told Entertainment Weekly, adding that “a lot of the songs were influenced by the show.”
She continued, “These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a Game of Thrones filter.”
Taylor even noted that “Look What You Made Me Do” is “literally Arya Stark’s kill list,” and “King of My Heart” was influenced “by Khal Drogo and Daenerys” — and even includes a post-hook with Dothraki-inspired drums.
“‘I Did Something Bad’ I wrote after Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger,” she added. “That and ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ are very Cersei vibes, too. Daenerys as well.”
Taylor even went as far as to say her “entire outlook on storytelling” was shaped by the series, including its “ability to foreshadow stories [and] to meticulously craft cryptic story lines.”
“I found ways to get more cryptic with information and still be able to share messages with the fans. I aspire to be one one-millionth of the kind of hint dropper the makers of Game of Thrones have been,” Taylor concluded.
Sounds like Taylor Swift fans have a lot to thank Game of Thrones for!
