James Antun, Darron Ayscue claim wins in Fernandina Beach City

The only Fernandina Beach City Commissioner running for re-election didn’t get there, as chiropractor James Antun defeated Mayor Mike Lednovich in the Commission runoffs for Seat 4. In Seat 5, vacated by Vice Mayor Len Kreger, firefighters’ union president Darron Ayscue proved victorious over City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew.

“From the bottom of my heart I want to thank you for turning out the vote today and putting us over the finish line,” Antun said through social media after county officials posted the preliminary results. “Almost 39% turnout in a runoff is amazing!

“I could not have done it with(out) all my supporters, contributors and volunteers. Most importantly I could not have run this campaign without the support of my wife Jayde. Let’s make a difference over the next 4 years!”

Lednovich, blocked by city rules from running again for Mayor, led with 44.7% of the vote to Antun’s 33.4% in the first round of voting in November in his attempt to continue representing Seat 4.

“Thank you to the 2,037 people who cast their vote for me,” Lednovich said in a post-election statement. “It’s been my esteemed honor to serve as your Mayor and on the City Commission for the past four years. This ends my involvement in city politics.

“I will now pursue the pleasures of retirement — community service, improving my golf game, travel and time with (wife) Shari Roan. We’ll see you in the city and the island.”

Voting results on Election Night showed Antun with 53.7% of the vote to Lednovich’s 46.3%. It was a 329-vote margin, 2.366 to 2,037. Ayscue won in Seat 5 by slightly less — 313 votes, or 52.4% to Minshew’s 47.6%.

The Republican establishment on Amelia Island consolidated around Antun and Ayscue, with the Republican Party of Nassau County endorsing their candidacies nearly a month out from the runoff. The Amelia Island-Nassau County Association of Realtors also endorsed both men.

In response to his election, Ayscue posted online an image of a red wave. Minshew said, but didn’t elaborate on, “We ran a great campaign based on city issues but it seems that we were beat by hate and culture wars. Thank you to everyone who supported me on this journey.”

