Joanna Lumley says it’s fashionable for women to be the ‘victim’

Joanna Lumley, 76, claimed that the rise in victims of sexism is just the result of a world gone mad. In a shocking new interview, the British icon also declared that the UK hates new ideas.

Best known for her role in the nineties sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, Joanna has rarely been quiet about her views on society in the modern world.

Earlier this year she claimed her breakthrough series Absolutely Fabulous would be deemed too offensive to be aired today.

Now, she has also struck out against the rising opposition to sexism as she claimed women in her era simply handled it better.

In a recent profile with Prospect Magazine, Joanna said women in the sixties “were a lot tougher”.

