Categories
Business

John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Hello Little Girl’ Was ‘Freudian’

TL;DR:

  • John Lennon said The Beatles’ “Hello Little Girl” was inspired by an old song his mother used to sing.
  • John said the song was “all very Freudian.”
  • Paul McCartney did not think the lyrics of the song were very good.
The Beatles standing
The Beatles | John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images

John Lennon said The Beatles‘ “Hello Little Girl” was inspired by his mother, Julia Lennon. Subsequently, he described the tune as “very Freudian.” Notably, Paul McCartney revealed his attitude toward a 1960s group that covered the track.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.