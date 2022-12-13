Judge dismisses Trump’s case challenging Mar-a-Lago document

An aerial view of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, August 15, 2022.

A federal judge on Monday dismissed former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit challenging the government’s access to materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort, marking the formal end to Trump’s monthslong legal fight following the FBI’s raid of his home.

The judge’s order came four days after Trump declined to appeal a higher-court ruling that canceled the appointment of a special master to review the thousands of items taken by federal agents during an Aug. 8 raid of Trump’s Florida residence.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, signed a one-page order dismissing the case for lack of jurisdiction. The order, filed in U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, also terminated all hearings, deadlines and motions that were still pending in the case. That includes Trump’s effort to obtain an unredacted version of the search warrant affidavit that was used to sanction the raid.

Cannon in September had appointed retired Judge Raymond Dearie as special master, while she blocked the Justice Department from reviewing the seized materials as part of a criminal investigation.

The Mar-a-Lago raid turned up more than 100 documents bearing classified markings. A team hired by Trump found more records marked classified outside of the resort, multiple outlets recently reported. Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to oversee an ongoing criminal probe into Trump’s removal of hundreds of documents from the White House.