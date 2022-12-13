Julie Andrews Explained Why She “Probably” Won’t Return For The

If you’re a Princess Diaries fan, you already know that a third film is in the works — more than 18 years after the last installment, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released.
As of now, we don’t have a ton to go on when it comes to actual news about the movie — including whether the original films’ main stars will be returning.
But it sure sounds as if Julie Andrews — who portrayed Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the first two installments — doesn’t plan on returning.
In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the acting legend admitted that the chances of her popping up in the new film are pretty low at this point.
“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” she said, noting that a third film was also discussed after the release of Royal Engagement. “But it’s now how many years since then?”
“I am that much older, and Annie [Hathaway], the princess, or queen, is so much older,” she continued. “And I am not sure where it would float or run. In terms of us doing it, I doubt that now.”
Well, there you have it. It’s also worth noting that Princess Diaries franchise lead Anne Hathaway — as well as anyone else who was part of the first two films — has not formally signed on for the third installment either, so who knows what the final product will end up looking like. We’ll see!
