Kang Actor Jonathan Majors Reveals Three Favorite MCU Movies

Jonathan Majors is set to play a major role in the MCU Phases 5 and 6, and now the Kang actor reveals his three favorite movies in the franchise.

Jonathan Majors, the actor who plays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed his top three MCU movies. The actor, who first appeared in Marvel’s Loki, has earned the role of Kang, a time-traveling villain whose variants once caused an interdimensional war throughout all reality. Kang is set to be the next major villain of the MCU, so Majors is sure to have some important appearances going forward.





Yet Majors has also expressed his own love for the MCU as a whole. In an interview with CinePOP, Majors explained that he was drawn to Kang as a way of testing his own skills as an actor. After explaining his interest in the Conqueror, Majors went on to list his three favorite MCU films:

The first Iron Man. Ok, can I do top three? Black Panther 1 and [Avengers] Endgame.

Where Kang Will Appear Next In The MCU

While Iron Man, Black Panther, and Avengers: Endgame are fairly common on lists of favorite Marvel movies, there is one thing tying them all together: they have some of the franchise’s most complex villains. Obadiah Stane, Killmonger, and Thanos each had strong motivations and great potential to cause lasting damage to Marvel’s heroes. For an actor playing a villain like Kang, it’s no wonder that Majors is drawn to those films in particular.

Since his first appearance in Loki, Kang proved that he has the potential to be a serious threat to the entire MCU. With the Sacred Timeline shattered and the multiverse reborn, all manner of Kang variants can appear at any given moment, which can put the lives of all characters in mortal peril. Kang’s next official appearance will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will release on February 17. Given that a major hero like Ant-Man isn’t likely to be defeated before reuniting with his fellow Avengers, that specific variant of Kang could be taken down by him or at least seriously tested.

Still, it doesn’t seem likely that Ant-Man and the Wasp can completely stop Kang. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set up for a 2025 release, it seems Kang the Conqueror will be terrorizing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for years to come. Whether he will appear after remains to be seen but, given that there is an entire multiverse ready to provide Kang variants, he may be a villain that the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fail to overcome. Kang is the long-term adversary that the franchise needs after Thanos, and he is already making his mark.

Source: CinePOP