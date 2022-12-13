Kang Ha Neul And Ha Ji Won’s Relationship Shifts As Jung Ji So

“Curtain Call” has shared mysterious stills of Ha Ji Won, Kang Ha Neul, and Jung Ji So ahead of today’s episode!

“Curtain Call” is a KBS drama about an elderly hotelier from North Korea who doesn’t have much time left to live and a theatre actor who acts as her grandson in order to fulfill her final wish. Kang Ha Neul stars as Yoo Jae Heon, the unknown theatre actor who undertakes a life-changing endeavor, while Ha Ji Won stars as heiress Park Se Yeon, who manages the Nakwon Hotel owned by her grandmother Ja Geum Soon (Go Doo Shim).

Previously, Park Se Yeon learned that Yoo Jae Heon, who she thought was her cousin from the North, was a fake and a stage actor who is currently acting on the biggest stage of his life after being hastily recruited to become the grandson of her grandmother Ja Geum Soon. While all this was happening, a Haerang Ilbo reporter (played by Kim Kang Hyun) tried to probe around asking about Ri Moon Sung, the real grandson. Wanting to drop the issue, Park Se Yeon changed the subject and announced her engagement to her former fiancée Bae Dong Jae (Kwon Sang Woo).

In the newly released still, Yoo Jae Heon and Park Se Yeon stand facing each other in the garden yard of their house in the middle of the night. Yoo Jae Heon’s expression is meaningful, hinting that maybe he has something to say to Park Se Yeon but finds the topic too hard to bring up. In the next photo, Park Se Yeon is wide-eyed with surprise, seemingly shocked to hear what Yoo Jae Heon has said but trying to maintain her composure at the same time.

Hiding behind them in secret is Seo Yoon Hee (Jung Ji So), Yoo Jae Heon’s fake wife. Seo Yoon Hee, who is usually bright and honest, hesitates to approach them and chooses to watch silently from afar as her eyes look sorrowful.

The production team of “Curtain Call” commented, “Please anticipate the changes Yoo Jae Heon will show after Park Se Yeon announces her marriage to Bae Dong Jae. Also, please pay attention to the relationship between the two, who have gone from being cousins to now complete strangers and how the four-way romance between Yoo Jae Heon, Park Se Yeon, Seo Yoon Hee, and Bae Dong Jae will unfold.”

The next episode of “Curtain Call” airs on December 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

