Kathy Hilton Apologized For Being “Rude” During Mariska

If you need a refresher: Kathy was on stage with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to present Mariska with the Drama TV Star of 2022 award.
During Mariska’s heartfelt speech, Kathy started applying lipstick. She even audibly sighed at one point.
Now, Kathy is apologizing for her behavior.
“I feel terrible,” she said. “I would never do anything to be rude intentionally, and I’m really sorry.”
Kathy also attempted to explain what, exactly, she was doing on stage during Mariska’s speech.
“I actually thought I was going to sneeze, and you don’t want to hear me sneeze,” she said. “It’s the loudest sneeze that you’ve ever heard in your life.”
“And I was looking for a tissue, and I didn’t have a tissue or a hanky, so I got a little nervous, and I just put some lipstick on, but it was during her speech, so I thought…the camera’s not going to be on me.”
“I didn’t think that I was in that shot,” she added.
