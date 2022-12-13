Khloé Liked A Joke About Kim Owning “Blackness” And It’s Sparked

Khloé, who dressed up as a pimp alongside four Black women whom she held on leashes, was of engaging in “slave cosplay” when fans discovered the old photos. One of the women in the photo, Megan Good, expressed her regret at taking part in the group costume in 2009, writing on Instagram: “That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb…and clearly didn’t think 15 years ahead lol smh.”