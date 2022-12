“Nowadays, signet rings are commonly worn as heirlooms, having been passed down through generations.

“A signet ring like the King’s is likely to retail at approximately £4,000.”

It can be presumed King Charles’ signet ring will be left to Prince William, the new Prince of Wales.

As for what other jewellery the King wears, despite being married to Queen Consort Camilla, he doesn’t wear a wedding band on his fourth finger, but there is a gold band that sits behind his signet ring.