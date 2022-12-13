Kingston council needs to continue to protect environment, group

Article content
KINGSTON — A local environmental group is calling on city councillors to keep the community’s interest when applying the new housing rules recently passed by the provincial government.
In a news release Monday morning, No Clearcuts Kingston asked councillors to “promote positive development” in the new landscape created by the passage of the Build More Houses Faster Act.
“Citizens across the province have seen that the government of Doug Ford is taking a deregulated, speculator-friendly approach to the housing crisis,” Kathleen O’Hara of No Clearcuts Kingston said. “This heavy-handed tactic will not solve the affordability problem, but will definitely threaten our natural and built heritage.”
No Clearcuts Kingston, founded a couple of years ago in response to the proposed redevelopment of the former Davis Tannery property, called on city council to continue to protect properties it has deemed valuable to the community. The group also reiterated its call for the city to develop properties it already owns or sites that are vacant but have little environmental value instead of properties that have natural value.
“It’s time the city got much more creative and proactive, rather than waiting for developers to file applications which don’t always have Kingston’s real needs in mind,” O’Hara said. “Under aggressive Bill 23, this is more necessary than ever.”
“We hope that we all think about the consequences of unfettered building that Bill 23 will unleash on the climate and biodiversity crises we face,” retired biologist Kerry Hill of No Clearcuts Kingston added. “We can’t continue to treat trees and nature as objects that get in the way.”
