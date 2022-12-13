Kingston council needs to continue to protect environment, group

Article content

KINGSTON — A local environmental group is calling on city councillors to keep the community’s interest when applying the new housing rules recently passed by the provincial government.

In a news release Monday morning, No Clearcuts Kingston asked councillors to “promote positive development” in the new landscape created by the passage of the Build More Houses Faster Act.

“Citizens across the province have seen that the government of Doug Ford is taking a deregulated, speculator-friendly approach to the housing crisis,” Kathleen O’Hara of No Clearcuts Kingston said. “This heavy-handed tactic will not solve the affordability problem, but will definitely threaten our natural and built heritage.”