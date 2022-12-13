Kissimmee woman ID’d as 1995 South Carolina murder victim

Body

The Island News in Beaufort, S.C. reported that DNA technology and genealogy research has identified the body of a murdered woman found May 24, 1995 of that as Maria Telles-Gonzalez.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reported then that the body was discovered in a drainage ditch in Yemassee, west of Charleston. She was killed elsewhere and the body had been moved. When found, she had been dead for 24-36 hours.

Investigators are trying to identify two people closely connected to Telles-Gonzalez; her close friend whose name may be “Patricia” and a male friend/suspected boyfriend, who remains unidentified. They are believed to have also lived in the Kissimmee area.

The investigation into the murder of Telles-Gonzalez is ongoing and active. Anyone with information about Maria Telles-Gonzalez’s disappearance or murder is encouraged to call cold case investigator Robert Bromage at 843-816-8013 or via email at robertb@bcgov.net.

