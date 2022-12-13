Kit Harington Talks Jon Snow’s Future Amid New Game Of Thrones

Kit Harington is developing a new Game of Thrones spinoff show for HBO focused on his character Jon Snow, and while we await new details about it, the actor has discussed the character in a different light. At the Game of Thrones convention this weekend, Harington said Snow “got off lightly” at the end of Game of Thrones after killing Daenerys and being banished to the Wall in the North.

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” the actor said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

Harington said the main Game of Thrones show ended Snow’s character arc with Snow feeling “not okay.” He has a lot to contemplate, and this could set up fodder for the Snow TV series, it seems.

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte [played by Rose Leslie] dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly [Brenock O’Connor], and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that… That’s interesting,” he said.

Again, Harington was not commenting directly on the Jon Snow TV series he is developing with George R.R. Martin for HBO, but his comments give us a window into the actor’s thought process.

It was Harington himself who came to Martin with the idea for a Jon Snow series, so the actor is clearly invested in returning to the character for another go-around.

While the Jon Snow TV series is in development, that doesn’t mean they will ever be released. As of June 2022, it was at the script stage, which means outlines and treatments have been written and approved. The writing has gotten as far along as second and third drafts of scripts, Martin said. But again, just because the shows have moved this far, that doesn’t mean they will go any further.

“There are all sorts of reasons pilots never get picked up to series, all sorts of reasons scripts never got shot as pilots, all sorts of reasons great treatments never get sent to script. That’s the way the business works,” he said.

What is confirmed is that the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming back for a second season, though its release date and any other information remains a mystery for now.