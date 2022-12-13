Kitten Yoga at Pets Lifeline this weekend

Pets Lifeline, a local organization that protects and improves the lives of homeless cats and dogs in need in Sonoma Valley through, will host a yoga class this weekend where Sonomans can get zen with kittens.

“What could be better than a gentle yoga class during the holiday season with kittens in the room? Basically nothing. Nothing could be better,” Pets Lifeline captioned their Instagram post about the class.

The class will be taught by Krissy Marchus in the Great Room at Pets Lifeline, where you can get in downward dog with cats running about.

Registration costs $15 and can be done by visiting petslifeline.org. All proceeds will go to Pets Lifeline. Participants must bring their own yoga mat.