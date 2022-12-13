Lainey Wilson Made Her Yellowstone Debut Well Before Season 5

After a few episodes in which Abby appears aired over the course of the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” Lainey Wilson spoke to USA Today about her character and how she felt becoming a part of one of cable TV’s most popular dramas. As it turns out, “Yellowstone” was already important to Wilson dating back to the first episode of Season 2, which features one of her songs, titled “Working Overtime,” in its soundtrack.

Years later, of course, showrunner Taylor Sheridan cast Wilson for the role of Abby. In her conversation with USA Today, Wilson revealed that Sheridan provided her with little direction other than to play a version of herself, albeit within the parameters of the show’s fictional universe. “All I got from him at that time was that I would play a musician who would fall in love with one of the boys. He didn’t even tell me which one,” she said.

In a video interview with Associated Press, Wilson mentioned that some of her fans have let her know that they originally found out about her through “Yellowstone,” dating back to before she appeared in-person and was merely a featured artist on the show’s soundtrack. Now that Wilson portrays a recurring character on the series, her fame should only grow further among “Yellowstone” fans.