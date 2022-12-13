Law and Order SVU’s Ice-T admits he ‘didn’t vibe’ with cast

Thankfully for fans, they will soon be able to see Ice T back on screens in 2023 after Law and Order ended with a midseason finale on Thursday.

Though viewers were disappointed to say goodbye to the show for a short while, many were left heartbroken as it marked the departure of Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish).

The episode saw her finally tie the knot with Carisi (Peter Scanavino) during their surprise wedding.

It was an intimate ceremony which Fin, Benson and Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) were all in attendance for.

Law and Order SVU season 24 returns to NBC in the USA on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A UK release date has yet to be announced.