Live-action ‘My Hero Academia’ movie finds home at Netflix

A live-action “My Hero Academia” movie is the latest addition to Netflix’s anime adaptation lineup.

Produced by Legendary Entertainment, the film is set to be Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato’s (“Alice in Borderland,” “Bleach“) English-language debut.

Joby Harold, whose writing credits include Disney Plus’ “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series and the upcoming film “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” will be writing the adaptation’s screenplay.

“My Hero Academia” follows Deku, an ordinary boy in a world where most people have manifested superpowers known as “quirks.” Deku’s dream of attending a prestigious school for young heroes seems insurmountable in the face of his quirkless state, but everything changes after a chance encounter with the No. 1 Hero, All Might.

Netflix, however, has a questionable history of live-action anime adaptations.

With the failure of its 2017 filmic adaptation of “Death Note” — which the streaming service is attempting again as a series — and the disappointing performance of its 2021 series “Cowboy Bebop,” some fans are understandably skeptical of the film’s announcement.

“You’d think Netflix would’ve learned after Death Note and Cowboy Bebop,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’m having death note flashbacks,” wrote another.

Neither casting nor a release date have yet been announced.

