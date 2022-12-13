Live longer – four expert tips to reduce your metabolic age

Monitor your calorie intake

He said: “Monitoring your calorie intake is one of the most widely proven ways to reduce metabolic age to ensure you’re leading a healthy lifestyle.

“Studies have shown that overconsumption, especially in processed foods, can lead to high-blood pressure and inflammation, which are linked to chronic and age-related diseases.”

Consume a balanced diet

“Following a balanced diet is by far the healthiest approach to eating, and its benefits reach much further than weight loss,” he said.

“It has been found to improve heart health, lower cholesterol, and boost the immune system, to name a few, all of which help to slow metabolic ageing.”