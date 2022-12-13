Local Job Openings + Pets Available For Adoption at Local

Hello there, Sachem! I’m here in your inbox per usual to get you up to speed on everything you need to know about what’s going on around town. Hope you all have a great day. In today’s issue, we have these stories and more:
- Pets are available for adoption at local shelters.
- Check out who’s hiring this week in the Sachem area.
- The best pizza in Suffolk County: Chosen by readers.
But first, today’s weather:
Plenty of sunshine. High: 40 low: 27.
Here are the top three stories in Sachem today:
- Pets are available for adoption at local shelters. Take a look at these adorable animals up for adoption at Sachem area shelters. Meet Aubrey, Murphy and more this week. If you see a potential pet that catches your eye, click on their picture to learn more about them and consider adopting today. (Sachem Patch)
- Check out who’s hiring this week in the Sachem area. In our weekly collaboration with ZipRecruiter, you can check out all the companies hiring locally in and around town. If you see a job that interests you, click on it for more information and apply! (Sachem Patch)
- The best pizza in Suffolk County: Chosen by readers. You voiced your opinion on what pizza joints were the best throughout Suffolk County and we have compiled a list of places to check out. Click the link to see what readers said their favorite pizza spots were. (Patch)
From our sponsor:
Today’s Sachem Patch newsletter is brought to you in part by Vinovest, an easy-to-use platform that lets non-industry folks invest in fine wine. Not only has fine wine outperformed the S&P 500 over the last four recessions, but it has a fraction of the risk and volatility. It’s why the ultra-wealthy have invested in fine wine for centuries. With Vinovest, now it’s your turn — click here to get started.
Today in Sachem:
- Snowflakes: Grades 6-12 – Brookhaven Free Library. (6:30 p.m.)
- Create Your Own Wax Seal Stamp – Sachem Library. (6:30 p.m.)
From my notebook:
- Sachem Library: Head to the library and see their ice sculptures and the Garden of Lights. You can stop by today through Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m., weather permitting. (Sachem Library via Facebook)
- Sal Russo, Neighbor: Get to know your local candidate. Sal Russo and is running for Re-Election of Fire Commissioner for the Farmingville Fire District and you can click the link to learn more about Sal. (Patch Neighbor Posts)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Events:
Now you’re in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Tuesday! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.
— Andrew Tessler
About me: Hi! I’m Andrew and I have been a Huntington resident for 7 years. I have lived in other countries and states, and my number one love is Huntington. I love health and wellness, traveling, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course going to restaurants and events throughout Huntington!
Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Sachem Daily? Contact me at Sachem@patch.com
Source link