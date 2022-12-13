Local Job Openings + Pets Available For Adoption at Local

Hello there, Sachem! I’m here in your inbox per usual to get you up to speed on everything you need to know about what’s going on around town. Hope you all have a great day. In today’s issue, we have these stories and more:

Here are the top three stories in Sachem today:

Today’s Sachem Patch newsletter is brought to you in part by Vinovest , an easy-to-use platform that lets non-industry folks invest in fine wine. Not only has fine wine outperformed the S&P 500 over the last four recessions, but it has a fraction of the risk and volatility. It’s why the ultra-wealthy have invested in fine wine for centuries. With Vinovest, now it’s your turn — click here to get started .

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Now you’re in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Tuesday! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Andrew Tessler

About me: Hi! I’m Andrew and I have been a Huntington resident for 7 years. I have lived in other countries and states, and my number one love is Huntington. I love health and wellness, traveling, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course going to restaurants and events throughout Huntington!

Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Sachem Daily? Contact me at Sachem@patch.com