Loose Women’s Denise Welch slams ‘vile’ reaction to Harry and

A short trailer shows the pair discussing their 2018 wedding which was attended by many celebrities.

The couple can also be seen dancing in a series of never before seen photos as Wilson Pickett’s Land of 1000 Dances plays over the montage.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun,” Meghan says. “Even our first dance, song of a thousand dances, a thousand… I always get it wrong.”

She goes on to attempt to remember the words to the song as several playful images of her and Prince Harry are shown.

“That was our first dance. It was so fun,” the former Suits star added. “Just spinning like a whirlwind, it was so great.”