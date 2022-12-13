Categories
Lorraine Kelly tells Harry and Meghan ‘enough already’ in Netflix


“Once this comes out on Thursday, once the book has come out, they can’t just keep talking about their family.

“They’ve got to then build their life. As you said, what is it they want to do for themselves and for their kids?

“For goodness’ sake, they’ve got two gorgeous, healthy children, they love each other very much, got a beautiful big house… it’s like enough already – enough, enough, enough.”

Last week’s instalments saw Meghan and Harry exploring the “racist undertones” they faced after announcing their romance.





