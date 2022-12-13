Lyft’s latest EV incentives include an earnings bonus for

When Lyft first pledged to go fully electric by the end of 2030, the company detailed a plan that involved an “extremely hard” push on incentives for drivers. Now, more than two years later, the company is rolling out a new EV bundle to encourage drivers to switch.

To start, drivers in California can earn an extra $150 every week through the end of 2024 by completing 50 weekly rides with their personal EVs. You can find more information on the EV Ride Challenge over on Lyft’s website, but important details include a December 31st, 2023, deadline to register and a total individual earnings limit of $8,100.

“Because California is currently Lyft’s largest EV market, the company is using it as a testing ground to understand the best ways to help drivers transition,” a Lyft spokesperson told NBC affiliate KXAN. “From there, Lyft can take learnings to other states across the country.”

To that point, the other incentives Lyft announced today are available nationwide. First, there’s a discount for drivers who charge their cars through EVgo. In select markets, Gold and Platinum drivers can get up to 45 percent off the company’s Pay As You Go rates starting this week. To begin taking advantage of the discounts, you’ll need to link your Lyft Rewards and EVgo accounts.

Drivers with Lyft Direct debit cards can get cashback at public charging stations. The amount will depend on the individual’s Lyft Rewards standing, with Platinum members entitled to a 7 percent return, while Gold and Silver drivers get a more modest 3 percent and 2 percent back. Everyone else can get 1 percent back at stations that accept Mastercard. Lastly, Lyft has partnered with Wallbox to offer drivers discounts on at-home Level 2 charging hardware. The company is also working with COIL to secure pre-negotiated rates for installation.

“We know many drivers on Lyft want to switch to EVs, which is why we’re focused on addressing the biggest barriers they face in transitioning: upfront costs and access to charging,” said Paul Augustine, Lyft’s director of sustainability. “These offerings are the latest in many steps we are taking to support drivers in switching to an EV on Lyft,”

On Monday, the company also announced it’s on track to add “thousands” of new EVs to its Express Drive rental program next year. Lyft previously announced it was aiming to only acquire electric vehicles for the program by 2026, and phase out any remaining internal combustion engine cars by 2028.