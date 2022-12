TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Matthew Cleveland scored a game-high double double with 16 points and 10 rebounds on seven made field goals to lead the Seminoles to a 80-63 victory over the USC Upstate Spartans at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Cleveland led four Seminoles in double figure scoring, Darin Green Jr. (15 points), Caleb Mills (13 points), Naheem McLeod (12 points), and Cameron Corhen (10 points) to earn their second consecutive home win of the season.