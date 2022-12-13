M. Basketball Plays Host To USC Upstate Tuesday At 8:30 P.M.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State plays it second of two consecutive home games as it plays host to USC Upstate from the Big South Conference on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles game against the Spartans marks the first game between the Seminoles and the Spartans in basketball. Florida State enters its game against USC Upstate after evening its ACC record at 1-1 with a 75-53 win over Louisville on Saturday in Tallahassee. The Seminoles’ victory was their sixth consecutive over the Cardinals. Following Tuesday’s game against USC Upstate, the Seminoles travel to play St. John’s of the Big East in the 2022 AutoNation Orange Bow Basketball Classic at the FSU Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday, December 17 at 2:30 p.m.

FLORIDA STATE VS. USC UPSTATE – CONNECTIONS

Florida State plays host to USC Upstate on December 13, 2022 at the Donald L. Tucker Center in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The Spartans are located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, compete in NCAA Division I and have been members of the Big South Conference since 2018. The Spartans are coached by Dave Dickerson who played (1986-89) and coached at Maryland (1997-05). Dickerson never played against Florida State while he was a Terrapin as the Seminoles did not join the ACC until the 1991-92 season. The Seminoles have played against Dickerson while he was an assistant coach at Maryland and Ohio State.

MILLS APPROACHING 1,000 CAREER POINTS

Junior Caleb Mills enters Tuesday’s game against USC Upstate with 911 career points and needs only 89 points to reach the coveted 1,000 career points mark. He’ll become the second Seminole to reach the scoring mark this season following Darin Green Jr., show hot the mark in his first basket against Florida on November 18.

HAMILTON IS THE FIFTH WINNINGEST COACH IN ACC HISTORY

Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton is the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 397 career wins and ranked fifth in ACC history with 178 career ACC wins at Florida State.

HAMILTON APPROACHING ACC MILESTONE

Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton enters Tuesday’s game against USC Upstate with 397 career wins as the Seminoles’ Head Coach in the ACC. He is just three wins shy of becoming the fifth coach in ACC history with 400 or more wins as a coach in the nation’s top conference for basketball. Hamilton is looking to join a select group that consists of Mike Krzyzewski, Duke (1,129 wins), Dean Smith of North Carolina (879 wins), Roy Williams of North Carolina (485 wins) and Gary Williams of Maryland (461 wins).

HAMILTON PRESENTED WITH PRESTIGIOUS JOE LAPCHICK AWARD IN NEW YOUR CITY

Florida State men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton received the Joe Lapchick Character Award presented by the Joe Lapchick Foundation during a ceremony at the New York Athletic Club on September 16, 2022. Hamilton was honored with the award which celebrates the life and career of Joe Lapchick, a Hall of Fame coach at St. John’s University (1936-47) and the New York Knicks (1947-56).

MCLEOD WITH A CAREER-HIGH SIX BLOCKED SHOTS IN VICTORY OVER LOUISVILLE

Sophomore Naheem McLeod blocked a career-high six shots in Florida State’s victory over Louisville on Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Center. His six blocked shots were the most by a Florida State player since Scottie Barnes blocked six shots in against North Carolina on February 27, 2021. McLeod’s six blocked shots are tied for the sixth highest single-game total in an ACC game in the Seminoles’ history. The single-game school record for blocked shots in a game is nine by Andre Reid against Bethune Cookman (December 5, 1993) and Corey Louis against Maryland (January 10, 1995). McLeod’s six blocked shots against Louisville marked the 17th time in school history that a player had blocked six shots or more in an ACC game.

CLEVELAND NAMED TO JULIUS ERVING AWARD WATCH LIST

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland has been named to the Julius Erving Watch List as the nation’s top collegiate small forward by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It marks the second consecutive season that Cleveland has been named to the initial watch list for the prestigious Julius Erving Award. Cleveland is one of three players from the ACC named to the Julius Erving Watch List.