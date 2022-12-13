Machine learning multi-omics analysis reveals cancer driver

Support vector machine classifier identifies a set of genes differentially expressed between primary tumors and tumor-derived cell lines

We hypothesized that genes with differential expression between the TCGA and CCLE datasets would represent differences in biological pathway activity. In order to identify novel sources of variation within these datasets, we eliminated immune-related genes because it is already known that cancer cell lines are unable to recapitulate the immune signatures of the primary tumors7 (see “Methods”, Supplementary Fig. 1 and Supplementary Data 1, Tab 2).

We then used a support vector machine (SVM) linear classifier within the Python sklearn module to identify genes (features) which are the most useful and important for classifying a new tumor or cell line based on a trained model8. Feature identification using SVM allowed us to identify the set of genes that best differentiate between tumor and cell line regardless of whether each gene is more highly expressed in the tumor group or the cell line group. The SVM approach has been shown to eliminate noisy results in a high-dimensional gene expression comparison, by drawing out the greatest sources of variation across all samples9,10. In order to ensure robust results, we repeated the classification on fifty different random 80/20 test/training splits of the data. After sorting the genes by their SVM-assigned feature importance coefficients, we merged the top 10% of genes from all fifty classifications, resulting in 1854 genes that were in the top 10% of most important genes for each classification (Supplementary Data 1, Tab 1). These genes included 54 lncRNA and 1799 protein-coding genes.

In order to characterize the functional significance of our SVM-derived gene set, we performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) on the 1799 protein-coding genes using the Hallmark cancer pathway set from the Molecular Signatures Database (mSigDB v7.0)11. We found 27 gene sets with significant enrichment in the SVM-derived differentially expressed protein-coding genes (Fig. 1a and Supplementary Data 1, Tab 3).

Fig. 1: Workflow for support vector machine (SVM) classification of samples from TCGA and CCLE to assign feature importance to all genes. a GSEA pathway enrichment results of 1799 protein-coding genes in the overlap of the top 10% most important genes in 50 independent SVM classifications. b GSEA pathway enrichment results of 580 protein-coding genes linked by miRNet databases to the 54 lncRNAs found in the overlap of the top 10% most important genes in 50 independent SVM classifications. c Overlap of pathways from the protein-coding gene GSEA and the lncRNA-based GSEA.

Since lncRNA play known regulatory roles in normal tissue and in cancer, we hypothesized that the 54 differentially expressed lncRNA may be involved in regulating the differentially expressed coding genes, and may compose an interaction network with aberrant expression in cell culture. In order to characterize the functional interactions of these lncRNA, we employed miRNet, a tool that integrates multiple interaction databases for identification of lncRNA-miRNA and miRNA-gene regulatory networks12. miRNet identified 227 miRNA with known interactions to the 54 lncRNA. In turn, these 227 miRNA had 580 known gene targets among the 1799 differentially expressed coding genes (P value < 7.8−27, hypergeometric test). GSEA of the 580 coding genes revealed 24 Hallmark gene sets with significant enrichment (P value < 0.05, Fig. 1b and Supplementary Data 1, Tab 3). Strikingly, 20 of these Hallmark pathways overlapped with the enriched pathways from the coding genes GSEA (Fig. 1c and Supplementary Data 1, Tab 3), indicating that the set of SVM-derived important lncRNA is closely involved in many of the same pathways as the set of SVM-derived important coding genes.

We categorized the pathways into 6 categories (cellular response, development, cancer driver, metabolism, blood, and immune). Notably, our results (Supplementary Data 1, Tab 3) recapitulate the findings of a recent study by Yu and colleagues which found key differences in developmental, cell cycle, and immune pathways between cell lines and tumors7. In this study, we were particularly interested in the five cancer driver pathways which overlapped between the coding genes GSEA and the lncRNA-derived GSEA, as these molecular pathways are most likely to be the focus of preclinical trials in cancer cell lines.

Four main types of cancer driver pathways exhibit differential expression and protein levels in cancer cell lines compared to primary tumors

The five cancer driver pathways with significant enrichment in both SVM-derived coding genes and lncRNA-related genes are KRAS Signaling Up and Down, P53 pathway, IL2/STAT5 signaling, and TNFA signaling via NFKB (Fig. 2a). With respect to KRAS signaling, since both pathways are a result of activated KRAS signaling, all subsequent analysis focuses on KRAS Signaling Up, which represents genes upregulated as a result of activated KRAS signaling. We focused on upregulated genes since most therapeutic approaches focus on reducing the activity of targeted genes13.

Fig. 2: KRAS signaling, TP53 pathway, IL2/STAT5 signaling, and NFKB signaling are significantly enriched for genes with reduced expression in CCLE compared to TCGA. a GSEA results for the cancer driver pathways which overlap with SVM-derived genes. P values are shown for the significance of gene overlap with SVM-derived protein-coding genes, and for genes linked by miRNet to SVM-derived lncRNA. b Heatmaps showing expression of SVM-identified genes in four cancer driver pathways in TCGA compared to CCLE. The samples shown are a random subset with equal representation from each dataset in each disease. c Boxplots showing overall protein quantification of representative proteins from each of the four cancer driver pathways in TCPA (n = 5607) and MCLP (n = 646) datasets (two-sided Mann–Whitney significance test; *P value < 0.05, **P value < 0.01, ***P value < 0.001). d Boxplots show pairwise Spearman correlation scores between all CCLE and TCGA RNA-seq samples in each disease type, for all four cancer driver pathways. Plots are sorted by mean correlation.

Interestingly, all four pathways show much higher overall expression in tumors than in cell lines (Fig. 2b). As a control, we also examined the gene expression of the Hallmark PI3K-AKT-mTOR pathway, a cancer driver pathway that was not significantly enriched in SVM-derived genes (P value < 0.426). This pathway did not show differential expression between CCLE and TCGA (Supplementary Fig. 2). We also verified that this signal was not a disease-specific artifact by repeating the SVM after subsetting the data to the disease with the largest number of samples in TCGA (BRCA) and the smallest number of samples (DLBC). The same four cancer driver pathways were identified in both analyses (Supplementary Data 1, Tab 4). These four pathways overall have similar correlation between tumor and cell line samples when evaluated on a disease-specific basis (Fig. 2d). We also verified that this signal is not related to tumor purity by performing ESTIMATE14 tumor purity measurements on all TCGA samples and repeating the SVM comparison on the solid tumor types with the highest (KIRC) and lowest (PRAD) ESTIMATE scores (Supplementary Fig. 3). The four cancer driver pathways were identified as differentially expressed in both analyses (Supplementary Data 1, Tab 5).

We next examined whether the downregulation of these pathways extended beyond gene expression into protein activity. Proteomics quantification of many CCLE and TCGA samples was performed using Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) in the MD Anderson Cell Lines Project (MCLP) and The Cancer Proteome Atlas (TCPA)15,16. Because the RPPA data include fewer than 250 proteins, we identified through literature review proteins that are normally highly expressed downstream of each cancer driver pathway, and examined their levels in the RPPA Level 4 Normalized cell line and tumor data (Fig. 2c). PIK3R1 (antibody PI3KP85) is activated subsequent to KRAS signaling, and Cyclin D1 (antibody CYCLIND1) is activated downstream of the P53 pathway17,18. STAT5 (antibody STAT5ALPHA) represents the protein counterpart of the STAT5 gene. The antibody NFKBP65_pS536 binds to phosphorylated p65, one of the two protein subunits of NFKB. Phosphorylation of p65 is one of several molecular mechanisms known to activate the NFKB pathway19,20.

We noted significantly lower protein expression of PIK3R1, Cyclin D1, and STAT5 in the cell-line data, consistent with our gene expression results in the corresponding pathways. This carries important implications for the applicability of preclinical drug tests against these targets in cancer cell lines. Interestingly, the phosphorylation level of p65 is higher in cell lines than tumors, opposite the gene expression of the NFKB signaling pathway. This suggests that p65 phosphorylation may be playing a different role in cell lines, and underscores the importance of examining multiple types of data to elucidate complex molecular interactions.

Because activation of the KRAS and TP53 pathways is associated with mutations in the KRAS and TP53 genes21,22, we investigated whether there is a correlation between diseases with heavy mutation burden in these genes and diseases with higher correlation between tumor and cell line, with the assumption that cell lines derived from mutated tumors maintain those mutations. We found that there is no correlation between mutational burden and tumor-cell-line correlation; in fact, in the case of the TP53 pathway, there is a slight inverse correlation between the two factors (Supplementary Fig. 4). To further investigate the effect of KRAS and TP53 mutation status on the differentially expressed cancer driver pathways, we subset the TCGA and CCLE datasets to samples carrying a non-silent KRAS or TP53 mutation and repeated the SVM analysis (see “Methods”). In both the KRAS-mutant and TP53-mutant analysis, all four cancer driver pathways were again identified as differentially expressed in tumor compared to cell line. These results indicate that dysregulation of these pathways occurs in cancer cell lines regardless of the mutational status of the primary tumor, and is unrelated to the activating DNA mutations.

Dysregulation of a lncRNA-miRNA regulatory network in cancer cell lines is potentially associated with underexpression of key cancer pathways

Because the four cancer driver pathways were derived in the context of lncRNA-related gene expression, we hypothesized that cell-line-specific dysregulation of lncRNA-based regulation programs may be associated with aberrant pathway-level gene expression. lncRNAs control gene expression in a tissue-specific manner, and one of their key regulatory mechanisms is by sequestering or “sponging” miRNA through base pairing interactions23,24,25. miRNA directly affect gene expression by binding mRNA and targeting them for degradation26,27,28. In this method of expression control, lncRNA regulate miRNA, while miRNA regulate gene expression (Fig. 3a).

Fig. 3: Long non-coding RNA associated with four cancer driver pathways are significantly underexpressed in cancer cell lines. a In the “sponge” model of lncRNA gene expression regulation, lncRNA competitively inhibit miRNA which would otherwise be responsible for inhibiting mRNA. b Heatmap showing expression of 11 lncRNAs with miRNA-dependent associations to protein-coding genes in the four cancer driver pathways. The samples shown are a random subset with equal representation from each dataset in each disease. c Boxplots showing expression of the 11 lncRNA associated with four cancer driver pathways. All samples from both datasets are shown. (Two-sided Mann–Whitney significance test; *P value < 0.05, **P value < 0.01, ***P value < 0.001).

To investigate potential non-coding RNA dysregulation in cell lines as compared to tumors, we focused on the 54 lncRNA identified as differentially expressed through the SVM classification (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Data 1, Tab 1). We used miRNet databases to link the 54 differentially expressed lncRNA to the 4 differentially expressed cancer driver pathways via shared miRNA interactions (Supplementary Data 2). Via miRNet, we found that 77 miRNA have known interactions both with genes in the four cancer driver pathways, and with 11 of the differentially expressed lncRNA (11 lncRNA: LBX2-AS1, CERS6-AS1, DLGAP1-AS1, H19, IQCH-AS1, LINC00240, LINC00665, LINC00707, LINC00847, LINC00622, LIMD1-AS1). With the exception of LINC00707, 10 of the 11 lncRNA are significantly underexpressed in CCLE (Fig. 3b, c). We hypothesized that the reduced cell-line expression of these lncRNA may be associated with expression changes in the downstream miRNA regulatory network, which in turn may be associated with aberrant expression of the four cancer driver pathways being controlled by the miRNA network.

In order to investigate this hypothesis, we leveraged publicly available miRNA sequencing (miRNAseq) data from CCLE and TCGA. We used the ComBat method to correct for experimental batch effects (see “Methods” and Supplementary Fig. 5)29. Sixty-nine of the 77 miRNA were quantified in both miRNAseq datasets, so we used these miRNA for all downstream analyses (Supplementary Data 4, Tab 1). We calculated the log fold change (LFC) in expression between CCLE and TCGA for these 69 miRNA. Notably, over half of the miRNA (n = 43) are more highly expressed in cell lines than tumors. Cytoscape was used to visualize the lncRNA-miRNA-coding gene network colored by gene type or by LFC (Fig. 4a, b and Supplementary Data 4, Tab 2)30.

Fig. 4: Dysregulation of lncRNA-miRNA regulatory network causes downregulation of key cancer driver pathways in tumor-derived cell lines. a Types of genes are identified by color and positioning in the Cytoscape graph. Gene interactions from miRNet databases are denoted by gray lines. lncRNA are on the left, miRNA in the center, and differentially expressed protein-coding genes from each of the four cancer driver pathways are on the right side of the graph. b Positive LFC (purple) denotes higher expression in CCLE. Negative LFC (green) denotes higher expression in TCGA.

In keeping with the lncRNA “sponge” regulatory model, the lncRNA are underexpressed in cancer cell lines, which could be involved with the observed overexpression of a majority of the miRNA whose expression is known to be kept in check by these lncRNA. The aberrant overexpression of inhibitory miRNA could explain the observed underexpression of key genes in four important cancer driver pathways in cancer cell lines. Consistent with this idea, we noted several miRNA with higher expression in cell lines that are known to play roles in regulation of the four cancer driver pathways. mir-497, mir-195, mir-148a, and mir-152 directly inhibit genes in the KRAS/RAF/MEK/ERK pathway31,32. The TP53 pathway is repressed by mir-339, and the TP53-associated gene TP53INP1 is regulated by mir-9233,34. mir-519d directly represses STAT3, a key gene in the IL2/STAT5 signaling pathway35. The NFKB pathway is activated by mir-301a, which has lower expression in cell lines compared to tumors, in keeping with lower NFKB activity in cell lines36.

Because lncRNA and miRNA are known for cell-type-specific expression, we hypothesized that the observed dysregulation of lncRNA-miRNA expression networks is caused by biological selection for a subset of cancer cells which are more likely to survive the cell-line derivation process and thrive in a cell culture setting. Consistent with this hypothesis, both stem cell and epithelial cell-specific lncRNA and miRNA display reduced expression in cancer cell lines. Specifically, CCLE samples have reduced expression of H19, a lncRNA strongly associated with the cancer stem cell state37, but show increased expression of mir-1 and mir-206, which promote cellular differentiation by blocking anti-differentiation signaling targets38,39. In addition, CCLE samples show reduced expression of CERS6-AS1, IQCH-AS1, and LINC00240, lncRNA implicated in mediating tight junctions or extracellular matrix interactions, which are features of epithelial and endothelial cells40,41,42,43. At the same time, CCLE samples have comparatively high expression of mir-9, which directly represses E-cadherin, a well-known epithelial marker44. E-cadherin repression is known to induce the epithelial-mesenchymal-transition, a process which plays a role in cancer progression from an epithelial state to a motile and invasive metastatic state45. CCLE samples display reduced expression of E-cadherin/CDH1, and higher expression of mesenchymal markers, including N-cadherin/CDH2, MUC1, and claudins CLDN1, CLDN2, CLDN346 (Supplementary Fig. 6).

The observed reduced epithelial and stem cell expression in cancer cell lines suggests that cancer cell culture conditions select for the subset of cancer cells with a mesenchymal, invasive and metastatic phenotype. Overall, these results indicate that selection against specific cancer cell types in tumor-derived cell lines may cause global downregulation of key cell-type-specific lncRNA, potentially allowing overexpression of a variety of miRNA, many of which play important roles in regulating cancer signaling pathways. However, more work is needed to fully investigate this hypothesis.

In light of recent research identifying a panel of 110 CCLE cell lines with the highest correlation to their primary tumor samples, the TCGA-110-CL7, we examined whether these cell lines show more representative expression of the 4 cancer driver pathways. We repeated the SVM after subsetting the CCLE dataset to the TCGA-110-CL and the TCGA dataset to the tumor types in the TCGA-110-CL (Supplementary Data 1, Tab 6). Interestingly, the same four cancer driver pathways were again identified as differentially expressed (Supplementary Fig. 7). However, several metabolic, cellular response and developmental pathways that were identified in the original analysis were not identified here, including Hedgehog signaling, apical junction, and fatty acid metabolism (Supplementary Data 1, Tab 3). Overall, these results indicate that while the TCGA-110-CL cell-line panel is indeed more representative of its primary tumors by overall gene expression, our pathway-level examination reveals that caution must still be used when interpreting results involving targeting these four cancer driver pathways. This result is consistent with our hypothesis that the dysregulation of cancer driver signaling is driven by a loss of cellular heterogeneity overall in cancer cell lines.

Single-cell RNA-seq analysis of hepatocellular carcinoma cell lines and tumor samples highlights that the differences in the expression of key cancer pathways are tumor-specific

In order to further investigate the hypothesis that our results are driven by the selection of a specific malignant cell type in cancer cell line derivation, we leveraged previously published single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) data from hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cell lines and patient samples. Within the scRNAseq patient tumor data, we differentiated the malignant cells from the normal cell infiltrate (e.g., immune and stromal cells; Supplementary Data 3, Tab 1), in order to assess the impact of tumor purity on the observed cancer driver pathway dysregulation.

We used publicly available scRNAseq data from HCC cell lines HuH1 and HuH747 and from seven samples biopsied from two different HCC patients48. We assigned cell types based on the expression of published gene markers (Fig. 5a and Supplementary Data 3, Tab 1).

Fig. 5: Single-cell RNA sequencing analysis of hepatocellular carcinoma tumor samples and cell lines. a Single-cell RNA sequencing data clustering of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cell line and tumor cells. b Gene set enrichment analysis of genes differentially overexpressed in all HCC tumor cells compared to HCC cell-line cells (P value < 0.05). c Gene set enrichment analysis of genes differentially overexpressed in only malignant HCC tumor cells compared to HCC cell-line cells (P value < 0.1, red line denotes P value < 0.05 cutoff). d Heatmap showing relative expression of genes from HCC molecular subtype gene signatures, in HCC cell line and tumor single-cell samples. e Heatmap showing −log10 P values for enrichment of differentially expressed genes in each HCC sample overlapping with the gene signatures for each HCC molecular subtype.

To see whether we could recapitulate the findings of our bulk RNA sequencing data analysis, we performed differential expression analysis between the cell line and tumor-cell populations. GSEA of the top 100 genes identified the KRAS, TP53, TNFA via NFKB, and IL6/STAT3 signaling pathways as enriched in genes differentially expressed in HCC tumor cells (P value < 0.05), very similar to the bulk RNA sequencing analysis (Fig. 5b).

We then removed the non-malignant cells from the HCC tumor data and repeated the differential expression analysis and GSEA (Fig. 5c and Supplementary Data 3, Tab 2). We observed that the P53 Pathway and TNFA signaling via NFKB remained significantly enriched with P value < 0.05, whereas the KRAS signaling and IL6/STAT3 signaling pathways were only significantly enriched with a less stringent P value < 0.1. These results indicate that the observed overexpression of the TNFA signaling via NFKB and P53 Pathway in bulk RNA sequencing data from tumor samples is likely not related to tumor purity, whereas the observed KRAS signaling and IL2/STAT5 signaling overexpression may be in part attributable to lower tumor purity. We were unable to investigate the observed lncRNA and miRNA expression dysregulation due to the low sequencing depth of single-cell RNA sequencing data and low overall expression of non-coding RNA.

Finally, we leveraged the HCC scRNAseq data to investigate our hypothesis that cancer cell culture conditions select for the subset of cancer cells with a mesenchymal, invasive, and metastatic phenotype. We evaluated three well-known molecular subtypes of HCC tumors: S1 subtype is invasive and characterized by poor survival; S2 subtype tumors are larger, with poor survival; and S3 subtype is lower grade, with overall better survival49. These three subtypes are all represented in the seven scRNAseq HCC patient samples48.

We wanted to see whether these three subtypes were also fully represented in the HCC cell-line data. We evaluated the expression of gene signatures associated with each subtype in the HCC cell line and malignant tumor cells, and observed higher overall expression of the S1 signature in cell lines, with higher expression of S2 and S3 signatures in the tumor samples (Fig. 5d). The enrichment of each signature in the top 100 differentially expressed genes in each sample is shown in Fig. 5e (Supplementary Data 3, Tab 2). The HCC cell-line population is only enriched for the most invasive, metastatic subtype S1, while the HCC tumor cells display variable enrichment for each subtype. These results are consistent with our hypothesis that cancer cell culture conditions select for the most invasive cell subtypes.

A limitation of the HCC analysis is that cancer and cell-line samples were not matched from the same patients. Therefore, we performed the same analysis using two sets of matched brain tumor and cell-line samples (melanoma brain metastases; Supplementary Figs. 8 and 9, respectively). We again observe enrichment of the same four cancer driver pathways, with the exception of the KRAS signaling pathway in the first analysis.