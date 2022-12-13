Man filmed himself trying to have sex with woman as she said





Damola Olateju, of Padgate Lane, Warrington, was found guilty of attempted rape at an earlier hearing while a jury found him not guilty of two counts of rape. The court heard how a woman had attended a party in Warrington in the early hours of December 20, 2020 and believed that she had been spiked but her memory was “blurry”. The next day she found bruises and revealed she believed she had been raped. Officers identified Olateju as being at the party and arrested him on New Year’s Day 2021.

Fiona McNeill, prosecuting told the court the woman’s memory became “blurry” after evening drinking with a group of friends in Warrington Town Centre. Ms McNeill said: “[The victim] recalls being at the Postern Gate part of Warrington trying to get a taxi. She remembers her and her friends being approached by some men.” She added: “The next thing she can remember is being in a flat. She recalls being in the kitchen of the flat and drinking something.” The court heard that the group went back to a flat where the victim remembers being in a bed.

Ms McNeill told the court: “She could tell there was someone else in the bed. She recalls that person, as she put it, was ‘mithering’ her and touching her. “She remembers feeling cold and trying to cover herself with the quilt and saying that she was cold. She remembers saying ‘no’ and ‘I’m cold’. That is the last [the complainant] remembers from that night.” The court heard the woman woke in the morning alone in a bedroom, with her underwear missing but her boots still on, and went looking for her phone and bag. She realised as she searched for her phone that there was an empty condom wrapper in the room. READ MORE: Mum who defrauded couple out of £34k spared jail as child has Strep A

The victim shook Olateju awake and asked him to let her out after realising the front door was locked, but initially he demanded to know where his phone was and wanted to search her bag. Ms McNeill said: “The prosecution say we can only surmise the defendant was aware of what was on the phone and wanted to retain it.” Olateju was traced and arrested, and a deleted video file was recovered from his phone. Ms McNeill said: “The video showed evidence of what was said in the bedroom. “[The victim] can be heard saying ‘no’ and ‘get off me’ and that she is cold. “The defendant can be seen trying to part her legs. He can be heard to say ‘shut the f*** up’ and then strikes her twice, in a slap to the face. She is heard saying ‘ow’.”

The court heard Olateju claimed he had engaged in consensual sex with the woman and had slapped her because he believed she enjoyed rough sex, but had given up trying to have sex with her on the last occasion and gone to another bedroom. He admitted that in the video he was “probably trying to have sex with her”. During a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, a jury cleared Olateju of two counts of rape. Justin Hugheston-Robers, defending told the court Olateju was a father and carer for an autistic man, who would suffer if a prison sentence was imposed. Mr Hugheston-Roberts said: “All of these things he should have thought about before that fateful morning. The jury saw the recording of the woman who said no, this defendant should have heeded that but heed it he didn’t and they convicted him of the attempted rape. “Today he has to pay the consequences. But there is a different side to this man other than the man who tried to force himself on a woman in the early hours of the morning.” But, Judge Stuart Driver, KC, sentenced Olateju to five years in prison and ordered him to sign the sex offender’ register for life.