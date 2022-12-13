Categories
Man injured while rescuing 26 pets from Saginaw house fire


...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the east
with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI
and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 8 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

