Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag makes alarming admission on Sancho





Manchester United have put no set date on Jadon Sancho’s return to first team training after admitting the forward is struggling with physical and mental issues. Manager Erik ten Hag has placed Sancho on an individual training programme with coaches in Holland in an effort to arrest an alarming drop off in form and confidence.

And while the club are in regular contact with the player the United boss admitted he remains unsure as to when Sancho will return. “We didn’t see him in the last games for United as he wasn’t in the right fitness state and he is now on an individual programme. We want him to finish that and hopefully see him back soon,” said the United boss. “We want to bring him back as quickly as possible but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be.” Alarm bells have been ringing at Old Trafford for nearly two months after Sancho’s decent displays on the pre-season tour and strong start to the season tailed off. Missing out on Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad in November was understood to been a blow to Sancho who responded to the snub by pulling the plug on his social media channels. Ten Hag admitted Sancho has subsequently lost physical condition to the point where he was not even fit enough to go on United’s winter training camp in Spain last week.

“He was good on tour and he played some good games like Liverpool, Leicester and Arsenal but after we got a drop of level,” said the United boss. “Sometimes you don’t know why or what is causing it. That is what we’re doing now, trying to research and now we try to get him back there. “It is a combination of physical but also mentally.” Sancho, 22, has struggled to justify a weighty price tag since an £85million switch from Borussia Dortmund to United in July 2021. After 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games in four seasons in the Bundesliga, his eight goals and four assists in 52 games in the red of United have been underwhelming. Suggestions United were considering moving for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea last month as well as the relentless progress being shown by highly-rated left winger Alessandro Garnacho have added to the pressure.

Sancho has not appeared on the field for United since the match against Chelsea on October 22. “In the start of the league he played really well, after the break his performance was lower,” added Ten Hag. “First you observe it then also the stats back it up. “In the start of the season he had goals and assist and his key moments and key actions and it became less and less. Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood. Now he’s on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible.”