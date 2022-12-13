Man’s ‘two-second’ de-icing trick to clear car windscreen

The UK has experienced its first winter spell in recent days, with snowfall and ice across the nation. For motorists, this can mean factoring in more time each morning to de-ice your car windscreen.
However, one man says he has a trick which can get your car frost-free and ready to go in seconds. In a now-viral video, which has amassed 49.9K “likes”, TikTok creator Tristan Walton showed how he de-ices his windscreen in “two seconds”. He said: “A quick de-ice trick. Thank me later.”
Tristan shows how he places a piece of cardboard on top of his windscreen to remain there overnight. He can be seen lifting the cardboard from his frost-covered car in the early morning, leaving behind a perfectly clear pane of glass.
The TikTok user explained how this helps him when he is working early shifts at work. In a comment, he said: “When you [are] out the door at 6.30am you can just rip the cardboard off and there you go.” [SIC]
READ MORE: The least reliable used car brands – BMW, Audi, Vauxhall and more
Motorists have shared their experience testing out the hack in the comments section of Tristan’s video. Reggie Renolds said: “Been using this for 20 years. [It] never fails.”[SIC]
Max Thorpe added: “Proper clever, [I] could have never thought of it.” However, other users pointed out some potential flaws which put them off trying the hack themselves.
A user posting under the handle @s.z250 said: “Imagine the cardboard got wet and it stuck to the screen.” Simon added: “Unless it rains first and then freezes.”
Vinegar hack to de-ice your car windscreen
As the thermometer drops, the viral hack isn’t the only trick motorists have up their sleeve to defrost their windscreens. The experts from Munster Tyres and Servicing also recommend using vinegar as a cheap alternative to commercial de-icer.
“Vinegar and water mixture will do the job,” they explained. “The mixture prevents frost from forming on the windshield.”
The experts recommend mixing a solution of three parts vinegar and one part water. They said: “You have to dilute vinegar to prevent a reaction with the rubber at the edge of the windscreen.”
Next, pour the solution into a spray bottle and squirt it on the windshield before nightfall. They also recommend dousing your passenger windows with the solution too.
Source link