Man’s ‘two-second’ de-icing trick to clear car windscreen

The UK has experienced its first winter spell in recent days, with snowfall and ice across the nation. For motorists, this can mean factoring in more time each morning to de-ice your car windscreen.

However, one man says he has a trick which can get your car frost-free and ready to go in seconds. In a now-viral video, which has amassed 49.9K “likes”, TikTok creator Tristan Walton showed how he de-ices his windscreen in “two seconds”. He said: “A quick de-ice trick. Thank me later.”

Tristan shows how he places a piece of cardboard on top of his windscreen to remain there overnight. He can be seen lifting the cardboard from his frost-covered car in the early morning, leaving behind a perfectly clear pane of glass.

The TikTok user explained how this helps him when he is working early shifts at work. In a comment, he said: “When you [are] out the door at 6.30am you can just rip the cardboard off and there you go.” [SIC]

READ MORE: The least reliable used car brands – BMW, Audi, Vauxhall and more