Martin Clunes in emotional first look at Doc Martin’s festive

It reads: “While awaiting the results of the tests to find out why Leonard (Santa, played by Ron Cook) is so itchy the Doc tells him he cannot be Santa until they have the diagnosis.

“Leonard is determined to show the Doc the magic of Christmas, and tries to deliver the Ellingham’s Christmas presents down the chimney.

“Martin is furious, and remonstrates with Leonard for putting himself at risk on the roof of their house, unaware James has witnessed it all.

“James decides to run away to find Santa, but Ruth bumps into him and persuades him to have breakfast, given the journey to the North Pole is a long one.

“To try to make up for James’ disappointment at not meeting Santa, Louisa decides, with the help of the village, to arrange a lantern parade, led by Santa, something she has fond memories of from when she was a child in Portwenn. PC Joe Penhale is thrilled to be asked to don his Santa suit and lead the parade.”

The Doc Martin Christmas special will air on ITV1 on Christmas Day at 9.05 pm