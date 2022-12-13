Martin Lewis explains tax codes as HMRC tells man he owes £5k

However, the financial journalist said, generally, people who are found to have underpaid tax because their code was wrong will have to pay it back.

According to Mr Lewis, HMRC will be able to provide those affected by this mistake with options for paying this money back.

Mr Lewis explained: “You should be given time to pay. You should be able to do a payment plan with HMRC but there is little wriggle room on this.

“If you can afford to go to an accountant to get them to look at it if you think it’s wrong do so. There are also some tax help charities out there that may be able to give you some help and guidance on this.