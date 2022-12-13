Martin Lewis recommends Boots deal to get £138 of No7 products





No7 has been a popular brand available at Boots for a long time, and the bargain set that’s currently on offer has hundreds of five-star reviews on the site.

With many completing their Christmas shopping, Boots has been releasing deals across gifting, with beauty, fragrance and toiletry sets available at considerably discounted prices. The MoneySavingExpert team stated: ”This was discounted down to £41 back in October as part of the annual Boots ‘Star Gift’ Christmas offers, which are popular with MoneySavers and in the MSE Forum each year – and Boots has now reduced the price again.” The reduced price is available until the 24th of December, so shoppers can purchase right up until Christmas Eve.

The skincare set includes several of No7’s bestselling products, including eye cream, night cream and cleansers. Full contents:

-No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream SPF 15 50ml Christine Lampard’s favourite product!

-No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Night Cream 50ml

-No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Eye Cream 15ml

-No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care 10ml

-No7 Radiance+ Daily Energising Exfoliating Cleanser 100ml

-No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Serum 5ml

-No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED DUAL ACTION Cleansing Water 200ml

-No7 Lift & Luminate TRIPLE ACTION Primer 30ml

-No7 Total Renewal Micro-dermabrasion Exfoliator 75ml

-No7 Biodegradable* Cleansing Wipes – 30 wipes Boots offers free standard delivery over £25, so shoppers can get the discounted gift set delivered free to their house too. The set could be given as a gift or split up into smaller gifts for even further savings.

Shoppers have been reviewing the deal, with 96 percent of reviewers saying they would recommend the product to a friend. BMac said: ”Excellent packaging, love buying this box, amazing saving and good products.” Alison A commented: ”Nice little early Christmas gift for myself. As always fabulous value for money – especially when you manage to pick it up for half price.” Teri also added: ”Fantastic value! Full size night and day creams, mascara and lots of other bits! Love No7, would make an amazing present!”