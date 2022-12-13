Match Point Canada: S4 E40 – Virginie Tremblay and Canadian

To play any sport at the top of the game, an athlete has to be in peak physical condition.

No one understands that better that Virginie Tremblay, a top-tier strength and conditioning coach at Tennis Canada who has worked with some of Canada’s top athletes, including 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Check out what she has to say about guiding athletes to be physically their best as she joins Mike McIntyre and Ben Lewis on this week’s episode of Match Point Canada.

And with 2022 almost in the rearview mirror, Mike and Ben give their year-end report cards for Canada’s best players.

All of that and more on the latest episode of Match Point Canada, available on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify below: