Meet the Deathstalker of Wild Hearts – Xbox Wire

Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind the Dynasty Warriors franchise, Wild Hearts will take you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. The game is a unique twist on the hunting genre, where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. The ancient tech you will need to master is called Karakuri, you can learn more about what it is, how it works, and how you will use it in the hunt and beyond here.

While the Karakuri and the weapons you will wield will aid you greatly in bringing down your mighty prey, you may find that knowledge is your greatest asset. Understanding your foes – their strengths and weaknesses – may very well mean the difference between success and failure.

Long has this Beast Been the Hunter’s Bane

From every inch of its sickly sleek form, the Rasetsu, or Deathstalker, emits a relentless icy chill. Where no water graces the land, this Kemono can conjure giant lumps of ice, from which it creates beautiful demarcations of its territory, known to hunters as “icecastles.” It hunts in a pack when necessary, bringing down prey with terrifying speed. But it has equally terrifying strength, all too evident in one-on-one combat with other Kemono. The Deathstalker is one of the strongest Kemono in Azuma and it is said that the experience of a hunter is measured by whether or not they have defeated one.

A Fearless Adversary

Deathstalkers are fierce and territorial and are most often seen fighting with other Kemono, even ones that are larger and more powerful. They are quick-paced fighters, with an array of attacks. They are known to charge or leap toward their enemy to close the gap for close-range combat.

A Cold that Gives Even Winter Pause

This Kemono was born in the midst of climate chaos and can withstand extremely low temperatures. Its blood has been transformed into a liquid similar to liquid nitrogen and cannot freeze. Its body temperature changes to match its surroundings, and it can even freeze the air with its breath. This giant beast can form ice pillars by slamming its rear legs or halt a hunter in their tracks with a blast of its icy breath.

While the cold it emits can be deadly, it’s wise to keep its massive claws and fangs in mind when battling the Deathstalker. The beast can also clad itself in icy armor. All these aspects combined with lightning-fast speed and the wolf’s natural aggressiveness make it a worthy adversary for even the most experienced hunter.

Before you face a Deathstalker, consider how best to counter its many strengths. You may find explosive or fire-based weapons and Karakuri to be the most effective, so venture into this beast’s territory well-prepared if you wish to prevail.

The Land of the Wolf

You still wish to face this mighty foe? Very well, hunter. Seek it in the area near Ōtsuki Castle. Silent except for the howling winds, the Frozen Fort is blanketed in snow and ice, an old stronghold frozen in endless winter. Look across the snowfields and you will see a fortress atop a mountain peak, ripped in two by a massive Kemono. This is where you will find your prey.

February 17, 2023

