Meghan and Harry branded ‘two most ungrateful people on earth’





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been branded “the two most ungrateful people on earth” and furiously accused of launching an “all-out assault” against the Royal Family. In an early episode of the couple’s documentary series on Netflix, Meghan jokes about having to curtsey to the Queen after Harry told the story of when he introduced his then girlfriend to the monarch. Another scene uses a brief clip of the interview Diana, Princess of Wales conducted with BBC’s Panorama in 1995, which Prince William has angrily insisted should never be used again.

But the new Netflix trailer for the last three episodes of the series have sparked fears the couple could launch furious attacks against the Royal Family. In the teaser clip, Harry says people were “happy to lie” to protect his older brother, Prince William, while Meghan also tells the camera: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.” Nile Gardiner, a Washington-based foreign policy expert and Royal Family enthusiast, has reacted with fury over the documentary series from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He told Express.co.uk: “In many respects, Meghan and Harry are the two most ungrateful people on earth. They have no sense of gratitude towards the Royal Family whatsoever or the British people.

“The monarchy represents the British people. This Netflix documentary is not only insulting to the Royal Family, but it is also a slap in the face to the British people as well. Meghan has no sense of public service towards the British people. “In Buckingham Palace, there will be a great deal of unhappiness and sadness in regards to Meghan and Harry. This documentary series will be seen as a monumental betrayal of the Royal Family and will be viewed as an all-out assault against the British monarchy.” Mr Gardiner has warned Meghan and Harry’s will spark huge backlash, both in the UK and US, branding the documentary series as a “declaration of war” against the Royal Family. He believes the US audience are quickly turning against the couple, with the Royal Family still very-much loved and respected on the other side of the Atlantic. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry: 5 claims blasted as ‘fiction’ rather than fact

The final three episodes of the documentary series will likely explore the couple’s decision to relinquish their roles as working members of the Royal Family and subsequent move to the US In the new 90-second teaser clip, Harry is heard saying: “I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did.” Meghan adds: “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.” The prince can be heard saying: “I said, ‘We need to get out of here’.” The couple also address their relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton following widespread speculation over recent months of a rift between the two couples.Meghan tells the camera: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.” While an image of Buckingham Palace is shown during the clip, Harry adds: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother (William). They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” It is unclear who the Duke of Sussex is referring to when he says “they”.

In March 2021 – less then a year after they moved from the UK to live in the US – Meghan and Harry sparked fury around the world after making damning allegations against the Royal Family during an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple alleged there had been “several conversations” within the Royal Family about the skin tone of their soon-to-be-born baby. Prince William quickly leapt to the defence of the monarchy, and later stressed during a royal engagement: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also accused the Royal Family of ignoring Meghan’s cries for mental health support and had left her feeling suicidal. Buckingham Palace issued a rare public statement, which said the claims were “concerning” and would be “addressed by the family privately”.