Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘whiny b*****s’ says Howard

Howard Stern, 68, was not holding back when he shared his opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan. The outspoken radio personality called the couple “whiny b*****s” as he was made to watch the show by his wife.

Stern spoke about the royal couple on his radio show yesterday morning, with the series having been released days prior.

He said on SiriusXM radio show: “It’s been painful. I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny b*****s.

“I gotta tell you, man, I just don’t get it.”

The radio presenter then tried to justify his comments by explaining his thoughts on the Prince’s reasoning for leaving the royal family.

READ MORE: Harry Kane’s wife breaks silence over World Cup defeat