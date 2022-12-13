Meghan Markle biographer’s ‘insight on Royal Family in turmoil’





Meghan Markle’s biographer has just announced the publication date for his next bombshell book – which promises to detail the monarchy and its fight for survival. Omid Scobie’s highly anticipated book is called Endgame and promises to ‘pull back the curtain on an institution in turmoil’.

A statement from the publisher says: “On September 8, 2022, the world stood still as news broke of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. “Her death dismantled the protective shield around the world’s most famous family and saw a long-simmering crisis of confidence in the British monarchy begin to resurface. “Now, with unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations, journalist Omid Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil – exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future. “This is the monarchy’s endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?” The book will be released worldwide on August 1, 2023.

The publication of the book in the summer will come just eight months after Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir is released in January, just missing out on the busy festive period. Called Spare it is said to detail how he felt as a member of the Royal Family, and is likely to be a very difficult read for his father King Charles III and his brother Prince William. These attacks on the Royal Family will not be well-received by royal fans who have not taken kindly to the Netflix series which Harry and Meghan were reportedly paid £88 million for six episodes, with the final three being released on Thursday. The pair have been branded “the two most ungrateful people on earth” and furiously accused of launching an “all-out assault” against the Royal Family. Among the scenes that have angered people are how Meghan jokes about having to curtsey to the Queen after Harry told the story of when he introduced his then girlfriend to the monarch. Another scene uses a brief clip of the interview Diana, Princess of Wales conducted with BBC’s Panorama in 1995, which Prince William has angrily insisted should never be used again. MORE FOLLOWS . . .