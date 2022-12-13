Meghan Markle wows in Oscar de la Renta gown worth £1,405 in

Meghan Markle, 41, wowed in an Oscar de la Renta landscape shirt dress for her new trailer with Prince Harry to promote their highly anticipated Netflix documentary. The dress comes from the brand’s pre-Spring 2022 collection, so would make a welcome addition to any wardrobe.

The Duchess of Sussex looked elegant in the classic shirt-inspired silhouette, midi length and bloomy print. It is described as the “perfect day-to-night piece, effortlessly pairing with loafers, sandals or heels”, according to the designer’s website.

The description continued: “Master effortless everyday style in this season’s floral landscape print.

“Designed with a waist accentuating sash, this style is cut from delicate silk-chiffon.”

Unfortunately, Meghan’s dress is no longer available to buy, but it previously retailed for a whopping £1,405.

