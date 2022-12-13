Microsoft apparently offered to put Call of Duty on the

It’s another day for a new compromise, courtesy of Microsoft. The tech giant has constantly been adding to its pile of concessions, which includes offers to Nintendo, Steam, and Sony. Now, Microsoft is claiming the deal it extended to Sony is more extensive. Apparently, as per Bloomberg, Microsoft was willing to put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus if it becomes the new owner of Activision Blizzard.

At this point, it all feels like Microsoft is simply trying to acquire Call of Duty and the rest of Activision Blizzard are just icing on the cake.

Keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms for ten years is a big deal. It’s an even bigger deal for Microsoft to put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus. This is a win-win situation for the two rivaling companies as it guarantees that future Call of Duty games will post record-breaking numbers. More importantly, by putting Call of Duty on the more expensive PS Plus tiers means, gamers will have even more of an incentive to spend more.

Judging by how much the earnings Sony has made from PS Plus have grown despite a hit in user count, this isn’t a bad deal.

Of course, as per the same report, Sony still hasn’t accepted the offer yet. In fact, the last we heard, Sony is still making a case against the purchase, and it’s not alone. The Federal Trade Commission is suing Microsoft for its acquisition attempt. The entire saga has been quite a revelation ever since Microsoft officially announced the $70 billion buyout earlier this year. This is the largest in the video game industry, and one that has certainly kept audiences on the edge of their seats as well as informed of the inner workings of the powers that be.

In other news, Phil Spencer publicly called out Sony by saying that its strategy is to grow at the expense of Xbox. His opposite on the other side, Jim Ryan, has yet to issue a response.