Microsoft continues to sweeten the deal for Call of Duty on

In recent days and weeks we have seen an increased focus on the backlash surrounding Microsoft’s desire to acquire publishing giant Activision Blizzard. In order to help the transaction to pass, Microsoft previously claimed that they would keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for the next 10 years. Now, they have supposedly sweetened the deal further.

As reported by Bloomberg, Microsoft has supposedly offered to allow PlayStation to include Call of Duty on its subscription service (PlayStation Plus) meaning access to COD on PlayStation would be easier than ever.

One fear regarding the Activision Blizzard acquisition is that Microsoft would make Call of Duty on PS5 undesirable due to it being theoretically included as part of Xbox Game Pass for ‘free’. In such a case, Sony being able to put the latest COD day-one on PS Plus Extra for example would certainly help with the imbalance.

It is worth noting that both Sony and Microsoft refused to comment on this deal, and so we will simply have to wait and see what the two parties say when they do choose to speak next. It will be especially interesting to see whether such a deal would satiate Sony’s desire to see the acquisition fail. We will find out eventually.

What do you think of this deal? Should Sony accept it? How do you think this will all end?

