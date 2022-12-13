Microsoft Might Let Sony To Make Call of Duty Available on

Microsoft, along with the Xbox team, has offered a lucrative deal to Sony that would enable it to make Call of Duty games available on the PlayStation Plus store.

This offer seems to be a result of Xbox and its parent company being barred from finalizing the acquisition of the Call of Duty franchise owing to the apprehensions of the U.S. FTC about Xbox emerging as a dominant entity in the video game industry.

In the last ten years or so, Xbox has bought some of the biggest franchises in the history of gaming. Because of these acquisitions, Microsoft and Xbox have gained access to many of the console titles that are very popular with fans. It must be noted here that Sony is not too keen on letting Call of Duty be purchased by another organization. Playstation is also working towards lending its weight behind claims suggesting that if Xbox buys out Call of Duty, it would lead to unfair competition in the market.

Microsoft has plans to buy the Call of Duty franchise for a sum of $70 billion. This has led to several gaming experts expressing their concerns. Even the U.S. FTC has been discussing it. Xbox is hoping for the deal to come through successfully. This is the primary reason why it has offered Sony a deal that would enable Call of Duty games to be played on PlayStation Plus. Phil Spencer, who serves as the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has confirmed that there are plans to make the Xbox platform ‘smaller’. Xbox has stated that it will offer unconditional support to Call of Duty on PlayStation for the next ten years.

It is a well-known fact that Playstation is a much bigger platform than Xbox. A large number of people have also criticized the FTC and Playstation for stating that the U.S. agency has conveniently overlooked all the actions Sony has taken to ensure certain franchises remain exclusively available on its platform. Some of the most popular Playstation titles, including Unchartered and God of War, are exclusively available on Playstation consoles.

